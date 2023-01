Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department Captain Eric Prosswimmer says there were no injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two fires were started by fireworks early New Years Day, according to Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department Captain Eric Prosswimmer.

One of the fires was started when a firework went into the garage of a home and set the garage on fire.

Another home caught on fire when someone threw used fireworks in the garbage and put the garbage can in the garage. The garbage can smoldered and started a fire.