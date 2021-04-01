x
Crime

PHOTOS: Man accused of stealing excavator, driving through Baptist Health maternity entrance

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released two new photos of a man accused of theft and criminal mischief after driving an excavator through the hospital's entrance.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has released two new photos of the man accused of stealing an excavator and driving through the glass entryway of Baptist Medical Center downtown over the weekend.

JSO said patrol officers were called to 800 Prudential Dr. Saturday, where an unknown suspect had stolen an excavator from a nearby construction site and drove through the hospital's maternity entrance, shattering the glass doorways. No one was hurt, police said.

On Monday, police released two surveillance images and asked for help from the public to identify the man pictured. He will face charges of theft and criminal mischief, according to JSO.

Witnesses told First Coast News the crash happened at the hospital's maternity entrance. Baptist Health says the excavator was stolen from a construction site across the street from the hospital.

Anyone with information about the man pictured is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
JSO is searching for this man, accused of stealing an excavator and driving it through the entrance to Baptist Medical Center downtown.
Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
JSO is searching for this man, accused of stealing an excavator and driving through Baptist Health downtown.

