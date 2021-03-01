Man drives stolen excavator through maternity entrance at Baptist Health

Baptist Health says the excavator was stolen from a construction site across the street from the hospital.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — No injuries were reported after a man drove an excavator through one of the entrances at the Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville Pavilion Saturday evening.

Witnesses told First Coast News the crash happened at the hospital's maternity entrance.

Baptist Health says the excavator was stolen from a construction site across the street from the hospital.

No one was hurt during the incident and Baptist Health is working with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to investigate.

No other information has been released at this time.

