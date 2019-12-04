PALATKA, Fla. — One person was arrested after the discovery of a cockfighting ring in Palatka, Florida. 

Cockfighting ring uncovered in Palatka; around 200 chickens seized
01 / 04
02 / 04
03 / 04
04 / 04

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says about 200 chickens were seized after uncovering the breeding and training facility on Lettie Lane. 

PCSO discovered the cockfighting ring during an un-related domestic call-out. 

An animal control unit is also responding. 

Cockfighting is illegal in all 50 states.

First Coast News will update this story as more information is uncovered. 