A PGA golfer’s wife was arrested Saturday for allegedly attacking someone and resisting arrest after being handcuffed by police, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Krista Conley Glover, 36, who is golfer Lucas Glover’s wife, was charged with misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor resisting arrest, according to her arrest report.

The incident occurred Saturday night in Ponte Vedra and Krista Glover allegedly “forcefully attacked” a person, whose identity and gender were not released in the report.

Someone intervened to get Krista to stop. She caused the victim to have multiple lacerations to both arms.

Deputies responded to the scene and handcuffed Krista. While escorting her to a patrol car, she became combative and tried to separate herself from the deputy, the arrest report said.

While trying to put her in the car, Krista allegedly wrapped her legs and feet around the door and frame of the car, preventing the lower half of her body from getting into the vehicle.

Krista was ultimately put into the car, but she then began screaming and forcefully kicking the rear driver’s side door of the patrol car. She caused the door to visibly separate from the cell of the door frame.

Her husband, Lucas Glover, won the 2009 U.S. Open.

© 2018 WTLV