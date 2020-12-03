JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teen is expected to be OK after he was found shot in the leg at an apartment complex in Normandy Manor Wednesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO was called to the complex in the 1700 block of Normandy Manor at around 9 p.m. Once at the scene, officers found an 18-year-old man shot in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Later, JSO said they found a crime scene at Normandy Village Elementary School at 8257 Herlong Road.

JSO is working to see if the incidents are connected. No school activities were happening at the time of the incident.

If you have any information about this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.