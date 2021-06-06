PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A person is dead after being hit by a driver in Putnam County early Sunday. An unknow vehicle was traveling southbound on Paradise Lakes Avenue at about 3 a.m. when it struck the pedestrian who was also in the southbound lane, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver continued driving and has not been found. Police did not release the name of the victim.
Hit-and-run driver strikes, kills pedestrian in Putnam County
FHP says the driver fled the scene after hitting the pedestrian on Paradise Lakes Avenue.