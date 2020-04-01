JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Close friends are telling First Coast News that a former Robert E. Lee High School student and father of a 1-month-old baby girl was killed in a double shooting in Grand Park Friday night.

Malik Brown, 18, was reportedly killed in the deadly shooting at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of West 12th Street, according to Jamil Walker, a close friend to Brown's family.

"He's not just another number," Walker said. "He was a friend, a teammate, a son, a brother and a father."

Walker told First Coast News Brown was the father of a 1-month-old baby girl and was supposed to return to college next week. Brown is listed as a freshman on the Warner University Royal football team's Fall 2019 roster in Lake Wales, Fla. Friends told First Coast News Brown had a football scholarship to college.

"Even though Malik was 18, he's still a kid to me," Walker said, "and to hear that this child who was supposed to be going back to school next week is gone, that's just heartbreaking. Knowing I knew him as a little boy, running around playing with his brothers and his friends -- it just hurts. I don't understand it. It doesn't make sense."

Atlantic Coast High School Coach Omar Simmons coached Brown when the teen was in the ninth grade.

"The big thing is how great a kid he was," Simmons said. "A lot of our kids get mislabeled as bad kids, he wasn't one of those kids. He was a 'yes sir' kid, 'no sir' kid. I know his dad and everything we asked him, he did. He was just one of those respectable young men that I got to grow in time."

Just after 8:30 p.m. Friday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said officers responded to two ShotSpotter alerts in the 2100 block of W. 12th Street. Once at the apartment complex officers pronounced one victim, identified by friends as Brown, dead at the scene. Another man, believed to be between the ages of 25 and 28 years old, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

RELATED: One dead, another injured in Grand Park double shooting

JSO said the double shooting appeared to be the result of a robbery, based upon a preliminary investigation.

JSO said the surviving victim is cooperating with police. Officers do not know how the two victims knew each other. A vehicle belonging to one of the victims was taken from the scene by police for processing, although officers say the victims were not inside it when the shooting happened. Investigators also believe there are multiple suspects and another vehicle involved.

Police plan to release information about the other vehicle involved as early as Saturday. JSO did not give information about any suspects.