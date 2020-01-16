A 41-year-old Yulee man is behind bars after he reportedly shot at deputies following an hours-long standoff, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

Nollie Burgess Dean, who was a prior convicted felon, was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Wednesday around noon, deputies were called out to 78315 Duckwood Trail in Yulee in reference to a suicidal person. When deputies arrived, they said they found Dean with a gun. According to the police report, Dean was threatening to kill his mother and his son and wanted law enforcement to kill him.

Deputies said they could hear yelling coming from inside the home. They entered the home and quickly evacuated Dean's' mother and son, the police report states.

Dean reportedly barricaded himself in another room, yelling that he wanted to kill law enforcement officers and law enforcement officers to kill him.



Deputies exited the residence and set up a perimeter around the house while NCSO’s Special Response Team and negotiators responded.



After more than four hours of trying to negotiate with Dean to come out of the house peacefully, he reportedly broke a window out and pointed a rifle at deputies and fired, striking their special response vehicle, the sheriff's office reports.

Deputies returned fire and struck Dean, they said. He was then transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office turned over the investigation to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.