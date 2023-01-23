Opening statements begin Tuesday in trial for woman accused of killing teen at Jacksonville Wawa

Shaetavia Shaquan Cooper, 23, was charged with the 2nd-degree murder of Teneria McClendon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jury selection wrapped up Monday in the trial for the woman charged in the shooting death of a 16-year-old at a Jacksonville Wawa in 2020.

McClendon was killed after an argument inside the store that escalated in the parking lot, according to the Jacksonville's Sheriff's Office.

There were six jurors and two alternates selected for Cooper's trial. The jurors include three women and five men.

Opening statements are expected to begin Tuesday.

Family members of McClendon say that her three cousins and her were in the car at Wawa waiting for her mom, who was inside paying. They said the woman who shot McClendon pulled up and almost hit them.

Family members said they told the woman she almost hit them and the woman jumped out of the car and yelled at them.