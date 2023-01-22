Trial for Jacksonville woman accused of murdering 16-year-old at Wawa begins Monday

The girl was killed after an argument inside the store that escalated in the parking lot, according to police. McClendon's family says that's not what happened.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report.

The trial for the woman charged in the shooting death of a 16-year-old at a Jacksonville Wawa in 2020 will begin Monday.

Shaetavia Shaquan Cooper, 23, was charged with the 2nd-degree murder of Teneria McClendon.

McClendon was killed after an argument inside the store that escalated in the parking lot, according to the Jacksonville's Sheriff's Office. McClendon's family, however, said that's not what happened.

Family members said McClendon and three of her cousins were in the car waiting for her mom who was inside paying. They said the woman who shot McClendon pulled up in her car and almost hit them. Family members said they told the woman she almost hit them and the woman jumped out of the car and yelled at them.

According to the family, McClendon's mother, who's pregnant, came out and told them to talk to her, not McClendon. The family said the woman tried to fight McClendon's mother, the teen stood up for her mom and the woman shot the 16-year-old.

Jury selection begins at 10 a.m.