The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after one person is killed during what appears to be a double shooting at a Westside apartment complex.

JSO said the shooting happened at around 3:45 p.m. in the 6900 block of Morse Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, police said they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, JSO said.

Later, officers were notified of a person with a gunshot wound being dropped off at a hospital. That person, also a man, is currently being treated for his injuries but his condition has not been disclosed by police.

JSO said the incidents appear to be related but they are still working to confirm.

If you have any information about this case, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.