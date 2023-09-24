x
Crime

Police presence at Sands on Beach Apartment Homes on Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville

A JSO dispatcher told First Coast News that the current police presence is "targeted," meaning JSO knows that a victim was involved in some type of incident.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This is a developing story.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is currently looking for two individuals that ran into the woods near the Sands on Beach Apartment Homes on Beach Boulevard Sunday morning.

A JSO dispatcher told First Coast News that the current police presence is "targeted," meaning JSO knows that a victim was involved in some type of incident in which details have not been shared due to an active investigation.

Police activity at Sands on Beach Apartment Homes, located at 11990 Beach Blvd. in Jacksonville on Sunday, Sept. 24.
Police activity at Sands on Beach Apartment Homes, located at 11990 Beach Blvd. in Jacksonville on Sunday, Sept. 24.
Officers at Sands on Beach Apartment Homes, located at 11990 Beach Blvd. in Jacksonville on Sunday, Sept. 24.

A viewer told First Coast News that there are several police units including the SWAT team as well as members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department on scene. The viewer also told First Coast News that she heard multiple gunshots around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday in the area of the apartments, but JSO did not confirm that it was related to the current police activity.

Please avoid the area if possible as the JSO dispatcher says there "could be a threat to the community."

