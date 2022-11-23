Man killed by officers during Riverside officer-involved shooting has been identified

Tyree Devon O’Neal, Jr., 29, was killed during the incident, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man killed by officers during Tuesday's officer-involved shooting in Riverside this week has been identified.

Tyree Devon O’Neal, Jr., 29, was killed during the incident, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO says no officers were injured during the shooting.

Around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, JSO says officers were in the 2200 block of Ernest Street attempting to bring O’Neal in for possessing firearm by convicted felon.

Police say O’Neal was also the suspect in murder and attempted murder in Jacksonville.

JSO says after doing surveillance in a police SUV for a period of time, police observed O’Neal exit a home and walk to a vehicle.

"Our officers went to take him into custody, and he fled on foot," said JSO Chief of Investigations Mark Romano.

O’Neal ran around the corner and then doubled back towards the house in an alley, police say. JSO says it was at that time he pulled rifle from his hoodie and police fired a single shot at him.

Police say O’Neal continued to run from officers wearing tactical vests who were marked as police.

O’Neal was able to make it back to his vehicle and put the car in drive.

"Drove his vehicle toward our officer," said Romano. "All five officers fired at that vehicle."

JSO rendered aid to O’Neal after the shooting, but he was later declared dead by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

All five officers were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the official investigation, as per JSO protocol.

Newly sworn-in Sheriff TK Waters, the state attorney and dozens of officers filled several blocks of the historic district for hours to investigate.

"We're dealing with five policemen who had to take someone's life today," said Romano. "It's something we take seriously. We're going to do a very thorough investigation."

A spokesperson for the department says body cam video should be released after it is cleared by the state.

Romano says this is the 12th officer involved shooting for the department this year.