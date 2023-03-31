Oakleaf man arrested after exposing himself to at least three victims, deputies say

Detectives with the Clay County Sheriff's Office arrested Landen Hillman, 19, outside his home Thursday on four counts of lewd exhibition.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested after exposing himself to at least three victims in the area of Orange Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives with the Clay County Sheriff's Office arrested Landen Hillman, 19, outside his home Thursday on four counts of lewd exhibition and one count of luring or enticing a child.

Deputies say over the course of five months, investigators received three similar reports of a man exposing himself to three victims. The first report was received on October 1, 2022. A female victim reported that a man in his late teens or early twenties driving a gold Honda exposed himself in the 900 block of Tyne's Boulevard. CCSO deputies took a report of the incident and transferred the case to our Special Victim's Unit.

As SVU detectives continued their investigation into the first incident, a second victim reported a similar incident on Red Oak Circle on March 19, 2023, near Moody Avenue. Shortly after the second incident, a third similar incident occurred on March 27, 2023, in the Eagle Landing area.

Investigators were able to link the two incidents in March to the October incident and were able to develop probable cause to arrest and charge Hillman.