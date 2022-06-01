Report reveals new details surrounding Southside hostage situation

Campla is facing 12 charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and discharging a firearm in public.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from a previous related report.)

A newly released arrest report is revealing new details about the man accused in a SWAT standoff situation Thursday on the Southside.

On Jan. 6 at 11:24 a.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was called to a burglary in progress at 4131 Southside Blvd. #105, Serenity Spa. The suspect, Gabriel Campla, entered the spa and told a victim to "call the police, the Feds are after me," the report says.

A victim went to the parking lot and called police, according to the report. Campla allowed another victim to check and see if police were outside, and she left the building, the report says.

After officers arrived on the scene, shots were fired, according to the report. The report, which is redacted, does not say who fired the shots, but it does say that no one was hurt and that four shell casings were located, along with a black Smith and Wesson semiautomatic handgun.

Campla was arrested and taken to UF Health Jacksonville for treatment of injuries he suffered during his apprehension, according to the report. A previous JSO news conference revealed Campla was apprehended by a police K-9, leading to his injuries.

Each of the five victims told police that they were afraid Campla was going to shoot them, the report says.

Campla is facing 12 charges, including committing a dangerous act evincing a depraved mind without premeditation, four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, four counts of false imprisonment of an adult and three counts of discharging a firearm in public, according to the report.