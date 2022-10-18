Noah Williams, aka Spinabenz, stands trial on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His lyrics were referenced in opening statements.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from jury selection in Williams' trial on Monday, Oct. 17.

Jacksonville rapper Noah Williams, also known as Spinabenz, was back in court Tuesday as opening statements in his trial began. Williams is accused of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Williams, the artist behind the viral 'Who I Smoke' rap video, could face up to 15 years in prison. If convicted on the gun charges, he will face a second trial to decide if his sentence will be enhanced due to gun ties. That could double his sentence to 30 years.

Prosecution references rap lyrics in opening statements

In opening statements, Prosecutor Lauren Anderson told the narrative of the night the Glock at the center of the case was discovered.

Both the defense and prosecution agree that the gun was found in Williams' girlfriend Antwoinisha Braynt's car, that she was driving and a traffic stop was conducted because she was speeding. They agree that she consented to have her car searched, which led to the discovery of two firearms, a Glock and 9mm Beretta, in her glove box.

Anderson said in her opening statements that Williams was reluctant to be patted down by officers. She said that an officer mistakenly believed one of the firearms to be a Smith & Wesson, which it was not. Even though Williams' girlfriend did not in fact have a Smith & Wesson in her car, she said, when she was asked about the gun, Williams told her "You have a Smith & Wesson, too."



"(She) was going to own whatever firearms were in that car," Anderson said.

She argued that Williams' DNA was on the gun -- the one thing he "couldn't rid himself of."

She referenced Williams' music as proof of guilt, including his song 'My Glock.' She quoted: "My Glock cost $300. Oh she 18? Give that b**** $300 too.”

'He's a rapper, what does that have to do with this?'

Attorney Daniel Eckhart said in his opening statements that police took an "opportunity" to target Williams.

“Proximity to a firearm does not establish that the person intentionally exercised control over it, in the absence of additional evidence," Eckhart said, and Williams being in the car with the firearm does not mean it belongs to him.

He has not posted photographs on social media of himself with this gun or sent text messages suggesting he owned the gun between the months of November and March, Eckhart said. The month of November is significant because it's the month 'My Glock' was released.

He said that while the prosecution referenced the traffic stop as "routine," the amount of officers on scene does not "jive" with a routine traffic stop.

Williams was not arrested on the night he was pulled over, on March 4, 2021, but months later. Eckhart said that the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office decided to arrest Williams after they processed the gun for DNA.

Eckhart said that the bullets in the guns were not processed for DNA, and while police said Williams “supposedly” opened the glovebox, no prints were taken of the glovebox. He also pointed out Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) was not called to the scene.



“You’re not going to hear a single witness say that was his gun," Eckhart said.

Finally, Eckhart asked the jury: "He's a rapper. What does that have to do with this? What does that have to do with anything? Look at the facts."