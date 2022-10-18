Jacksonville rapper Spinabenz on trial for gun charges; prosecutors submitted these music videos as evidence

The rapper behind the viral 'Who I Smoke' video is going to trial on gun charges. He could face 30 years in prison.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Warning: Videos attached to this story contain graphic themes and language.

Jacksonville rapper Noah Williams, or Spinabenz, goes to trial Tuesday on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. If convicted, Williams will then have a second trial, which will judge if his sentence will be enhanced due to gang ties. The enhancement could double his sentence -- meaning Williams stands to face up to 30 years.

The jury was selected Tuesday, made up of one man and five women, two of whom appear to be people of color.