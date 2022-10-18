Jacksonville rapper Spinabenz on trial for gun charges; prosecutors submitted these music videos as evidence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Warning: Videos attached to this story contain graphic themes and language.
Jacksonville rapper Noah Williams, or Spinabenz, goes to trial Tuesday on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. If convicted, Williams will then have a second trial, which will judge if his sentence will be enhanced due to gang ties. The enhancement could double his sentence -- meaning Williams stands to face up to 30 years.
The jury was selected Tuesday, made up of one man and five women, two of whom appear to be people of color.
Williams' claim to fame is the viral rap song 'Who I Smoke,' which features Jacksonville rappers Yungeen Ace and Whoppa Wit Da Choppa, who is Williams' brother. Prosecutors have submitted several of Williams music videos into evidence, including 'My Glock', which features his brother, and 'Drill Time,' which has 3.4 million views on Youtube. (Williams' music falls under the genre of drill rap, which is also sometimes murder rap, where gang members mock the deaths of rival gang members.)