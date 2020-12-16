"Y'all got him?" New police body camera footage shows men admitting to chasing Ahmaud Arbery

25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed last February in a sleepy Brunswick subdivision after being chased by three white men.

New police body camera video has been released in a case that has drawn national attention.

First coast News obtained the just-released video, which shows Glynn County Police Officers arriving moments after the shooting.

The video shows police arriving on the scene and checking on Arbery before speaking with the three men now charged in his death.

***Warning: Some of this video is disturbing.

What we see is officers briefly talking to Travis McMichael and Greg McMichael, the father and son who prosecutors say chased Arbery in their truck for several minutes through the Satilla Shores neighborhood.

Greg McMichael can be heard telling police he saw Arbery running through the neighborhood and that he grabbed his gun and asked his son to grab a shotgun to stop Arbery.

He also describes the moments right before Arbery and his son got into an altercation.

“Travis gets out with the damn shotgun and runs up there and I say, ‘Travis don’t, don’t shoot,’” Greg McMichael said.

“The guy [Arbery] turns and comes at him. They start wrestling and Travis shoots him right in the damn chest. The guy was trying to take the shotgun away from him,” McMichael said.

Arbery was shot three times, according to prosecutors.

Travis McMichael, who was captured on a viral cell phone video shooting Arbery in the chest, tells the police what happened from his perspective.

"This doesn’t look good, I just shot a man, the last thing I’d ever want to do with my life," he says.

We also see the third suspect William Roddie Bryan telling police he joined in the pursuit after seeing Arbery and the McMichael's go past his house.

"I hollered at them [the McMichaels] and I said, ‘y’all got him?’ And he [Arbery] just kept running, he was full bore running down Burford. They got down to the end somewhere and they must’ve got past him because I pulled out of my driveway and was going to try and block him, he was going all around it and I made a few moves at him and he didn’t stop,” Bryan told police.

“Should we have been chasing him? I don’t know," Bryan says.