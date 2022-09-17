Nassau County Sheriff's Department arrest accused murderer same day as shooting

The shooter is in custody after he allegedly shot a man in the head, also shooting a woman and punching her in the face.

HILLIARD, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office has made a successful arrest in a deadly shooting. The murder happened early Saturday and the suspect was arrested the same day.

Just after midnight, NSCO received a call saying that a person had been shot at a residence on Woodridge Drive in Callahan, according to a press release.

Deputies found that during a "social gathering" an argument broke out and the suspect, Michael Scott Williams, was asked to leave. He left, but police say he came back through the backdoor and shot at two people, a male and a female.

The male was shot in the head twice and killed. The press release did not say the female was shot, but Williams allegedly punched her in the face.

Police say that Williams left the scene and threw the gun away.

The person who called 911 identified the suspect and his vehicle.