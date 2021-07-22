Watch Live: Men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in court Thursday to discuss trial specifics

The court initially heard concerns about the failures on both sides to provide witness lists, transcripts or even responses.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Deadlines. That’s been the focus of much of Thursday's proceedings.

Travis and Greg McMichael are charged with first-degree murder for allegedly chasing Ahmaud Arbery through their Satilla Shores neighborhood in Brunswick and fatally shooting him.

Their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, who joined the chase and recorded the incident on his cell phone, is also charged.

All three have pleaded not guilty.

The case is now 75 days from trial, the judge Thursday making clear he will not deviate from the court calendar. The court initially heard concerns about the failures on both sides to provide witness lists, transcripts or even responses.

Judge Walmsley said he will not tolerate delay and said he will begin accepting motion for sanctions for lawyers involved on September 1.

The judge plowed through almost a dozen motions and also heard arguments about whether media should be permitted during the individual questioning of jurors.