Marion County man arrested, accused of exposing himself to juvenile, brandishing gun

Witnesses said the suspect exposed himself to a juvenile and threatened other victims in the area while spitting on them and brandishing a gun.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A 25-year-old Marion County man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he exposed himself to a juvenile, brandished a handgun and battered multiple people.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office says the suspect, Bradley Dewayne Eibach was arrested Friday at the Salt Springs Recreational Complex, where the incident was reported to have happened.

The sheriff's office said multiple witnesses reported Eibach committed the acts in the complex's natural spring area. They said Eibach exposed himself to the juvenile and threatened other victims in the area while spitting on them and brandishing a gun. The sheriff's office also reported Eibach threatened to shoot the victims.

Staff at the complex ushered the victims behind a building to take cover, according to deputies. Once law enforcement was on the scene, deputies found the suspect walking toward a camping area. He was then ordered to the ground by deputies. The sheriff's office said the suspect eventually tossed the handgun away and was taken into custody.

Eibach is charged with two counts of battery, one count of possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted Florida felon, one count of indecent exposure of sexual organs and one count of possession of marijuana of fewer than 20 grams.