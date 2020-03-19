JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot to death while riding a bike in a neighborhood on Jacksonville's Eastside Wednesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said officers received several calls about gunfire being heard in the 900 block of Oakley Street at around 7:40 p.m. Once at the scene, officers found a man between the ages of 40 and 45 years old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

JSO said investigators are looking for witnesses who saw the shooting.

If you have any information about this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.