A man was shot and killed on Jacksonville's westside Saturday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says officers and JFRD responded to the 6000 block of Toyota Drive around 10:15 p.m. to reports of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

A witness at the scene told officers the suspect is a white male.

JSO is asking for anyone with information to call them at (904) 630-0500, E-Mail at JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org, or contact the local Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-TIPS.