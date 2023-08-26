'My heart breaks': Locals react to Jacksonville mass shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The racist killing of three Black men and women at a Jacksonville Dollar General sparked an outpouring of grief and rage on social media.
The anti racism nonprofit 904ward tweeted, “We have allowed hatred to occupy space in our community, and in return, it has stolen the lives of three of our neighbors. They did not deserve to die!”
One Jacksonville resident noted the murder of 3 Black people occurred one day before the anniversary of Ax Handle Saturday, showing the city’s continuing crisis of race-based violence.
Florida Politics reporter AG Gancarski reporter said the president has been briefed on the incident.
Gov. Ron DeSantis called the perpetrator a “scumbag” killer.
Jax Tributary reporter Nichole Manna documented a prayer circle held by Pastor Lee Harris.
Florida Times-Union columnist Nate Monroe noted recent precedent for Nazi-influenced hate attacks in the city
First Coast News reporters on scene covered a spontaneous prayer circle held near the site of the mass shooting, which included numerous city officials and community leaders.
State Rep. Angie Nixon said, “my heart breaks for the victims of this horrific act,” adding, “this is not freedom.”
Mayor Donna Deegan responded following today's press conference