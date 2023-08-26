'My heart breaks': Locals react to Jacksonville mass shooting

Social media flooded with anger, grief at news that a white shooter murdered three Black Jacksonville residents because of their race.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The racist killing of three Black men and women at a Jacksonville Dollar General sparked an outpouring of grief and rage on social media.

The anti racism nonprofit 904ward tweeted, “We have allowed hatred to occupy space in our community, and in return, it has stolen the lives of three of our neighbors. They did not deserve to die!”

One Jacksonville resident noted the murder of 3 Black people occurred one day before the anniversary of Ax Handle Saturday, showing the city’s continuing crisis of race-based violence.

No event takes place in a historical vacuum. Tomorrow is the 63rd anniversary of Ax Handle Saturday, when a racist mob attacked young civil rights activists and other members of Jacksonville's Black community. White supremacist ideology motivated both. https://t.co/TVG1WXPDOB — Chris Janson (@cajansona) August 26, 2023

Florida Politics reporter AG Gancarski reporter said the president has been briefed on the incident.

Gov. Ron DeSantis called the perpetrator a “scumbag” killer.

Jax Tributary reporter Nichole Manna documented a prayer circle held by Pastor Lee Harris.

Councilman Rahman Johnson says 3 are dead after a shooting at a Dollar General. Prayer circles happening outside led by Pastor Lee Harris. @TheJaxTrib/@nytimes pic.twitter.com/nr7AJKlWo8 — Nichole Manna (@NicholeManna) August 26, 2023

Florida Times-Union columnist Nate Monroe noted recent precedent for Nazi-influenced hate attacks in the city

Important context to keep in mind that Jacksonville has been terrorized by Nazi creeps since at least last year, hanging banners across the interstate and projecting hateful light displays on buildings. We have a deep problem here. https://t.co/l5Cde2Xd7z — Nate Monroe (@NateMonroeTU) August 26, 2023

First Coast News reporters on scene covered a spontaneous prayer circle held near the site of the mass shooting, which included numerous city officials and community leaders.

Jacksonville city council Rahman Johnson and Ju’Coby Pittman holding a community prayer on Kings Rd after a shooting @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/SRxPxfhGZf — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) August 26, 2023

State Rep. Angie Nixon said, “my heart breaks for the victims of this horrific act,” adding, “this is not freedom.”

Mayor Donna Deegan responded following today's press conference