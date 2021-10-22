Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for 2019 murder of Flagler Palm Coast High School student

The victim, Curtis Israel Gray, 18, was shot at a Palm Coast laundromat.

PALM COAST, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from a previous report.)

A Palm Coast man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the murder of an 18-year-old Flagler Palm Coast High School student who was shot at a laundromat in 2019.

According to a press release from the State Attorney's Office, Marion Gavins pled guilty to murdering fellow teen Curtis Gray Friday morning.

Gavins was given 40 years for the first-degree murder charge and another five years will be served consecutively for the attack of a corrections deputy which occurred while he was in jail awaiting the resolution of the murder case.

Back in April of 2019, Gray was shot at the Palm Coast Coin Laundry at 4845 Belle Terre Parkway following an altercation, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Gray was airlifted to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries. He was a member of Flagler Palm Coast High School's Track and Field team.

After interviews with multiple witnesses, Gavins was arrested the day after the shooting occurred.