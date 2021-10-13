Flagler County student arrested after threatening to shoot his teacher

"The teacher at BTMS stated that earlier in the day when the student was in the classroom and issues began with between him and other students. The student said 'I am going to shoot you' multiple times while insinuating he had a gun," a report states.

"Making threats to others is no joke and will always be taken seriously," Sheriff Rick Staly said. "It is unfortunate how often we have to make these arrests. Parents, I ask that you please teach your children the proper way to handle anger and that making threats or acting out is not the solution. I once again implore parents to be the Sheriff in your home and talk to your children. We don't want to be the Sheriff of your child but we will if you don't."