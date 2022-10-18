Man charged with murder after deadly Norwood Avenue shooting, police say

Quinton Burney, 25, has been charged with second-degree murder, armed robbery, tampering with evidence and theft of a motor vehicle.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police say they have charged someone in connection to the death of a man found dead on a sidewalk Monday morning.

JSO says a person flagged an officer down just before 10 a.m. alerting him to an unresponsive person on the sidewalk in the 5800 block of Norwood Avenue.

Police said they found a male between the ages of 30 and 40 with at least one gunshot wound. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was called to the scene and pronounced him dead.

Police tape cordoned off a large portion of the area where the body was found because officers were trying to determine where the person was shot and when.

Through their investigative efforts, Detectives with JSO’s Homicide Team 6 quickly identified the suspect as Burney.