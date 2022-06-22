Police: Woman shot in leg in Norwood neighborhood, suspect at large

Police say the incident was domestic in nature, and took place between two known individuals.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is recovering after being shot in the leg during a domestic related incident in the Norwood neighborhood, Wednesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say around 2:20 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Crestwood Street in relation to a shooting.

When they arrived, they located a woman in her 30s with a gunshot wound to the lower leg, police said. She was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect in this in case is a man in his 30s, JSO says. He reportedly fled the scene shortly after the shooting and is still at large, police say.

Police say the incident took place outside a home.