Jacksonville police looking for two young sisters last seen at Westside neighborhood park

Makayla Byrd, 7, and Maliah Byrd, 10, were last seen Tuesday in the 500 block of Chaffee Road at approximately 1:30 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for two missing girls on the city's Westside. The children, who are sisters, were reported missing by family after failing to return home from the neighborhood park. Makayla Bryd, 7, and Maliah Byrd, 10, were last seen on foot in the 500 block of Chaffee Road at approximately 1:30 p.m. JSO posted on social media Tuesday evening.

Maliah is 4’6”, 80lbs with brown eyes, blonde and black braids in pigtails.

She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with a dark emblem on the front, light-colored shorts, grey/white sneakers

Makayla is 4’3”, 50lbs, with brown eyes, blonde, and a black short afro style ponytail. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored oversized style T-shirt, unknown color shorts, and unknown color sandals.