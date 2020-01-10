Man in critical condition after stabbing at Kings Trail Apartments

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says police were called to 7147 Old Kings Road South where a man was found with multiple stab wounds Thursday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says a man is in the hospital in critical condition after he was stabbed outside a Southside area apartment complex.

JSO says officers responded to Kings Trail Apartments at 7147 Old Kings Road South Thursday morning around 8:40, where they were called for a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a man outside in a field area with multiple stab wounds to his upper and lower torso, police say.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Police say at this time, they have no suspect information or witnesses to the stabbing.

Police say there is no immediate danger to the public, but ask that everyone remains vigilant.