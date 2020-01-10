4 shot at Southside apartment complex; shooter at large

JSO says two men have life-threatening injuries and two women have non-life-threatening injuries after all were shot inside an apartment off Beach Boulevard.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Two men are in life-threatening condition in the hospital and two women are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting Wednesday night at a Southside area apartment complex, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO has been on the scene at the Volaris Apartments at Beach Boulevard and Kernan Boulevard since around 9:45 p.m. They say the suspect is still at large.

Police were unable to talk to the victims about what happened because they were being treated for their injuries. They are looking for surveillance video, interviewing neighbors and collecting evidence at the scene.

All four victims were shot multiple times inside an apartment, police say. JSO Sgt. Cayenne says police do not have any information on a suspect and there are no signs of a break-in.

Sgt. Cayenne says the shooting happened inside an apartment in the complex's 1600 building. He says the relationship between all four victims along with who all lived at the apartment is still unclear.

JSO asks anyone with information surrounding the shooting to call the non-emergency number, 904-630-0500. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

