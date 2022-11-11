Man dead after shooting in Longbranch neighborhood Friday

Police say an officer located a man in his 20s with at least one gunshot wound.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found dead with at least one gunshot wound in the Longbranch neighborhood of Jacksonville Friday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO says at approximately 8 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to 600 Winona Drive, which is May Mann Jennings Park, in reference to a dead person.

Upon arrival, police say an officer located a man in his 20s with at least one gunshot wound.

Homicide Detectives, Crime Scene Detectives, and the Medical Examiner Investigator are on the scene and are completing a detailed investigation.

JSO says officers are also working with partners at the State Attorney’s Office.

Police say the man will be taken to the Medical Examiner’s office where a full autopsy will be completed by doctors.