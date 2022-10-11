Man shot after answering the door at Panama Park business

Police say the incident happened in the 6600 block of N Main Street at Hip Hop Fish and Chicken.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting in the Panama Park area on Wednesday night.

Police said the incident happened in the 6600 block of N Main Street at Hip Hop Fish and Chicken. When they arrived, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators spoke with witnesses to learn more about what happened. According to those on scene, an unknown man knocked on the door of a business before shooting the man who opened the door. He then ran off in an unknown direction, police said.

This is an active investigation, but police believe this was an isolated incident.