JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was arrested Wednesday evening after a reported armed robbery at the Little Caesars restaurant in the Englewood neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said the robbery happened at the restaurant located in the 3500 block of University Boulevard West. A witness called police and officers arrived within a minute, JSO said.

Once patrol officers arrived at the scene, police said an unknown male fled the business but was apprehended after a short foot pursuit just north of the business near a retention pond.

JSO said a dive team was sent to search the retention pond for evidence, including a weapon. Police said the man walked into the Little Caesars armed but did not have a weapon upon his arrest.

No one was hurt, according to police.