Man accused in the 'pre-planned' killing of Jared Bridegan waives right to speedy trial

Mario Fernandez-Saldana has pleaded not guilty in the murder of Jared Bridegan in Jacksonville Beach.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The man accused in the 'pre-planned' killing of Jared Bridegan has waived his right to a speedy trial, according to court documents.

Mario Fernandez-Saldana has pleaded not guilty in the murder of Jared Bridegan. The state announced to the courtroom that they would be seeking the death penalty in the upcoming trial.

In addition to murder charges, he is also facing child abuse charges, because Bridegan was killed in front of his 2-year-old daughter, Bexley.

Fernandez-Saldana is married to Bridegan’s ex-wife, Shanna Gardner-Fernandez. She has not been charged in the case, but both arrest warrants note the couple's "highly acrimonious divorce," something also mentioned by prosecutors when they announced Fernandez Saldana's arrest.

Bridegan's co-defendant, Henry Tenon, 62, confessed to his involvement in the murder in March. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Bridegan's killing was "pre-planned," according to police.