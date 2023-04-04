Man accused in Jared Bridegan's murder to appear in court ahead of trial

Prosecutors say Mario Fernandez Saldana conspired to murder Jared Bridegan, the father of four shot to death in Jacksonville Beach in February 2022.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mario Fernandez-Saldana will appear in court on Wednesday morning for a pre-trial hearing. Fernandez-Saldana has plead not guilty in the murder of Jared Bridegan.

In addition to murder charges, he is also facing child abuse charges, because Bridegan was killed in front of his 2-year-old daughter, Bexley.

Fernandez-Saldana is married to Bridegan’s ex-wife, Shanna Gardner-Fernandez. She has not been charged in the case, but both arrest warrants note the couple's "highly acrimonious divorce," something also mentioned by prosecutors when they announced Fernandez Saldana's arrest.

Bridegan's co-defendant, Henry Tenon, 62, confessed to his involvement in the murder in March. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.