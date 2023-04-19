Man accused of posing as 'Bug Man' to enter Jacksonville apartments arrested

Police say he posed as a pest control employee to get inside residents' apartments, then robbed them.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of posing as a pest control employee to gain entry to apartments on Jacksonville's Southside has been arrested, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

During the last week of March, JSO Detective Wayne Speicher noticed that there was a pattern in reported robberies, with several victims reporting they had been robbed by a man who claimed to work from pest control.

Police said he posed as the "Bug Man" and then stole "various items."

JSO asked for help from more than 100 apartment complexes that are part of a program called Sheriff's Watch Apartments. Within one day, an apartment manager was able to provide the police with a picture of the suspect and his car.

Police were able to track the car and arrested David Allen Johnson, 42.

Johnson was arrested on multiple burglary charges.