Southside apartment complex warns residents about thieves posing as pest control workers

Satori Town Center sent residents a letter warning them about reported incidents near St. Augustine Road, Baymeadows, and Old Kings Road South.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new warning has caused a small stir for residents at an apartment complex in the Southside.

People living at Satori Town Center received a letter last week saying the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office received reports of people impersonating pest control workers in order to get into apartments.

In the letter, Satori Town Center says these people stole purses, cell phones, wallets, and other valuables.

Satori Town Center says it has not had an incident happen at its building. However, it has resident Matthew Dominick a little nervous.

"You know we work during the day we don't open the door for anybody a little bit weird actually, sketchy," Dominick said.

He says his building sent the letter Friday. It says the reported incidents happened in the area of St. Augustine Road, Baymeadows, and Old Kings Road South.

"Pest control, it is very important in Florida too, so I feel like they have a little bit of an in. They thought through their gameplan because you have bugs sometimes," Dominick said.

First Coast News crime and safety expert, Mark Baughman, says you should ask questions if someone is at your door and you're suspicious.

"Ask them, give me a contact number where you work. Pick up the phone, call them, talk to somebody who is going to give you some information and you may have to do several vetting purposes before you let them in the house but it's worth it before you lose your valuables," Baughman said.

First Coast News reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office about the reported incidents. It is looking into the manner.