List | Here are the 76 Floridians charged in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, where they are now, status of cases

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — One year ago, the nation held its breath as a mob broke into the United States Capitol and five people were killed.
The mob was attempting to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's legitimate election win. They weren't successful.
At least 76 Floridians - seven from the First Coast - are accused of participating in the deadly insurrection.
The following is a list of who they are, where they're from, what they're charged with and the status of their cases. The suspects' charging documents are also included.
Name: Howard Berton Adams
Arrest location: Edgewater
Charges: Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder; Obstruction of Justice/Congress; Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Disorderly conduct in restricted building or grounds; Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds; Parading or demonstrating in Capitol building
Case Status: Arrested 3/10/21. Initial appearance held 3/18/21; Indicted 5/14. Pleaded not guilty to all counts; Superseding indictment filed 12/1/2021; Defendant remains on personal recognizance.
Name: John Steven Anderson
Arrest location: St. Augustine
Charges: Civil Disorder; Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers; Theft of Government Property; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Impeding Ingress and Egress in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Impeding Passage Through the Capitol Grounds or Buildings
Case Status: Arrested on 2/25/2021; Initial appearance on 3/4/21; Indicted 3/12/21; Arraigned on 3/19/21 with pleas of not guilty to all counts; Status conference held on 5/28/21; Defendant is dead.
Name: Julio Baquero
Arrest location: Hollywood, Fla.
Charges: Civil Disorder; Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers using a Dangerous Weapon and Inflicting Bodily Injury on Certain Officers; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Case Status: Arrested 11/10/2021. Indicted 12/1/2021.
Name: Joseph Randall Biggs
Arrest location: Ormond Beach
Charges: Conspiracy; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Destruction of Government Property and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
Case Status: Arrested 1/20/21 in the Middle District of Florida; Initial appearance 1/20/21 in the Middle District of Florida; Indicted 3/10 and arraigned 3/23 where he pleaded not guilty to counts 1-6; Defendant remains committed.
Name: Jeremy Brown
Arrest location: Tampa
Charges: Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; Knowingly and with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of government business or official functions; engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct in any restricted building or grounds
Case Status: Arrested 9/30.
Name: Jamie N. Buteau
Arrest location: Ocala
Charges: Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder; Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers or Employees; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Engaging in physical Violence in Restricted Building or on Restricted Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building; Engaging in Physical Violence on Capitol Grounds
Case Status: Arrested 6/23/21; Initial appearance 7/1/21; Defendant placed on personal recognizance. Status hearing set for 9/7/21 at 1 pm.
Name: Jennifer Peck Buteau
Arrest location: Ocala
Charges: Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Case Status: Arrested 6/23/21; Initial appearance 7/1/21; Defendant placed on personal recognizance. Status hearing set for 9/7/21 at 1 pm.
Name: Jonathan Daniel Carlton
Arrest location: Jacksonville
Charges: Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Case Status: Arrested on 3/11/21; Initial appearance 3/17/21; Indicted 3/24/21; Arraigned 5/28/21 where he pleaded not guilty to all counts; Status conference held on 7/29/21; Defendant remains on personal recognizance; Status conference set for 10/6/21 at 11 am
Name: Julio Cesar Chang
Arrest location: Miami
Charges: Entering or Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restrictive Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Case Status: Arrested 10/19/2021; Information filed 12/1/2021
Name: Jason Michael Comeau
Arrest location: Port Charlotte
Charges: Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restrictive Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Case Status: Arrested 10/14; information filed 10/15
Name: Matthew Council
Arrest location: Riverview
Charges: Civil Disorder; Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Case Status: Arrested 1/14/21 in the Middle District of Florida; Initial Appearance 1/14/21 in the Middle District of Florida; Indicted 3/10; Arraigned 4/8 where he pleaded not guilty to all counts; Released on personal recognizance bond. Status conference set for 8/27/21 10 am.
Name: Michael Thomas Curzio
Arrest location: Summerfield
Charges: Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Case Status: Arrested 1/14; Charged via criminal information 1/15; Initial appearance and arraignment held 2/4/21; Pleaded not guilty to counts 1-4; Plea agreement hearing held 7/12. Curzio pleaded guilty to count 4; Sentencing held 7/12; Curzio was sentenced to six months incarceration and $500 in restitution; Defendant remains committed
Name: James Varnell Cusick Jr.
Arrest location: Melbourne
Charges: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
Case Status: Arrested 6/24; Initial appearance held the same afternoon; Charged via criminal information 6/29; Status conference set for 9/28 at 2:30 pm.
Name: Casey Cusick
Arrest location: Palm Bay
Charges: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
Case Status: Arrested 6/24; Initial appearance held the same afternoon; Charged via criminal information 6/29; Arraigned 6/30 and pleaded not guilty to all counts; Defendant remains on personal recognizance; Status conference set for 9/9 at 2 pm
Name: Jason Dolan
Arrest location: Wellington
Charges: Conspiracy; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Destruction of Government Property and Aiding and Abetting; Restricted Building or Grounds; Civil Disorder and Aiding and Abetting
Case Status: Charged via fourth superseding indictment 5/26; Arrested 5/27/21; Fifth superseding indictment issued 8/4; Pleaded agreement entered 9/15; Pleaded guilty to counts 1 and 2; Sentencing date TBD
Name: Joshua Christopher Doolin
Arrest location: Lakeland
Charges: Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers or Employees; Aiding and Abetting; Theft of Government Property; Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
Case Status: Arrested 6/30; Indicted 7/1; Arraigned and pleaded not guilty to all counts on 7/8; Status conference set for 9/28 at 3 pm.
Name: Robert Flynt Fairchild Jr.
Arrest location: Florida
Charges: Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Engaging in Physical Violence in the Ground or Capitol Building; Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers; Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder; Obstructing or Impeding Official Proceeding
Case Status: Arrested 8/27
Name: Gabriel Augustin Garcia
Arrest location: Miami
Charges: Civil Disorder; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Case Status: Arrested 1/19/21; Indicted 2/17/2021; Arraigned 3/30 and pleaded not guilty to all counts; Superseding indictment filed 11/10/2021.
Name: Mitchell Todd Gardner II
Arrest location: Tampa
Charges:
Destruction of Government Property; Obstruct, Influence or Impede any Official Proceeding or Attempt to do so; Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority; Engages in Disruptive Conduct with Intent to Disrupt Ordinary Government Business; Utter Loud, Threatening or Abusive Language, or Engage in Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct; Parade, Demonstrate or Picket Inside the Capitol Building
Case Status: Arrested 6/25 and initial appearance held 6/28; Indicted 10/8/2021
Name: Daniel Paul Gray
Arrest location: Jacksonville
Charges: Obstruction of Justice/Congress; Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building of Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Knowingly Engaging in Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Engaging in Acts of Physical Violence Against any Person or Property in any Restricted Building; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds; Engaging in an Act of Physical Violence in the Grounds of any of the Capitol Buildings; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building; Forcibly Assault, Resist, Oppose, Impede, Intimidate or; Interfere with a Designated Person While that Person is Engaged in the Performance of Official Duties; Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder
Case Status: Arrested 5/18/21; Initial appearance 5/19/21; Indictment held on 7/28/21. Arraigned on 8/2/21 where he pleaded not guilty to all counts; Status conference set for 10/6/21 at 9:30 am. Defendant remains on personal recognizance
Name: Andrew Griswold
Arrest location: Pensacola
Charges: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds; Obstruction of Justice/Congress; Knowingly Engaging in Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in Restricted Building
Case Status: Arrested on 3/5/2021; Initial appearance held 3/10; Indicted 7/9; Arraigned 7/19 and pleaded not guilty to all counts.
Name: Joseph Hackett
Arrest location: Sarasota
Charges: Conspiracy; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Destruction of Government Property and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds
Case Status: Charged via fourth superseding indictment 5/26; Arrested 5/28; Arraigned 6/24 and pleaded not guilty to all counts; Charged via fifth superseding indictment 8/4; Status conference held 8/10; Defendant remains in High Intensity Supervision Program.
Name: Kenneth Harrelson
Arrest location: Titusville
Charges: Conspiracy; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Destruction of Government Property and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Tampering with Documents or Proceedings
Case Status: Arrested 3/10/21; Charged via second superseding indictment 3/12/21; Third superseding indictment issued 3/31/21; Fourth superseding indictment issued 5/26/21; Fifth superseding indictment issued 8/4; Status conference held 8/10; Jury trials set for 1/31/22 at 10 am and 4/4/22 at 10 am; Defendant remains in custody
Name: Richard L. Harris
Arrest location:
Charges: Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building; Disorderly and Distruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
Case Status: Arrested 3/5/21; Initial appearance held 4/21/21; Indicted 3/5/2021
Name: Paul Allard Hodgekins
Arrest location: Tampa
Charges: Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Case Status: Arrested 2/16; Initial appearance held 2/24; Indicted 3/5 and arraigned 3/11 where he pleaded not guilty to all counts; Plea agreement hearing held 6/2 where he pleaded guilty to count 1 of the indictment; Sentenced 7/19 to 8 months incarceration followed by 2 years supervised release
Name: Paul Dillon Homol
Arrest location: Cocoa Beach
Charges: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds; Obstruction of Justice/Congress
Case Status: Arrested 3/16; Initial appearance held 4/28; Status hearing continued to 8/24 at 1 pm.
Name: Adam Avery Honeycutt
Arrest location: Middle District
Charges: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
Case Status: Arrested 2/11; Status hearing continued to 9/30 at 1 pm
Name: Arthur Jackman
Arrest location: Orlando
Charges: Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority and Engage in Disruptive and Disorderly Conduct
Case Status: Arrested 3/30/21; Initial appearance held 4/28/21; Indicted 5/26/21; Arraigned 6/8/21 where he pleaded not guilty to counts 1-6.; Superseding indictment issued on 7/7/21. Arraigned 8/5 and pleaded not guilty to all counts; Status conference set for 10/1 at 3:30 pm; Defendant remains on personal recognizance
Name: Adam Johnson
Arrest location: Parrish
Charges: One count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; one count of theft of government property; and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds
Case Status: Arrested 1/8/21; Plea agreement entered 11/22/21 and pleaded guilty to count 1 of the information; Sentencing set for 2/25/2022 at 9:30 am. Defendant remains on personal recognizance
Name: Kenneth Kelly
Arrest location: Ocala
Charges: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Case Status: Arrested 4/23/2; Charged via criminal information 4/28/21; Arraigned 5/5/21 where he pleaded not guilty to all counts; Plea agreement entered 9/17 and pleaded guilty to count 4. Sentencing set for 1/14/2022 at 10 am; Defendant remains on personal recognizance.
Name: Nicholes J. Lentz
Arrest location: West Palm Beach
Charges: Restricted building or grounds; Disruptive and disorderly conduct on restricted grounds
Case Status: Arrested 2/19; Initial appearance held 2/26; Status hearing continued to 10/21 at 1 pm; Defendant remains on personal recognizance.
Name: David John Lesperance
Arrest location: Melbourne
Charges: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
Case Status: Arrested 6/24 and initial appearance held the same afternoon; Charged via criminal information on 6/29. Arraigned 6/30 and pleaded not guilty to all counts; Status hearing set for 9/23 at 1 pm; Defendant remains on personal recognizance
Name: Steve Omar Maldonado
Arrest location: Orlando
Charges: Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Entering and Remaining in the Gallery of Congress; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Case Status: Arrested 2/10 and initial appearance held 2/12; Indicted 3/3; Arraigned 3/15 where he pleaded not guilty to counts 1-6; Defendant remains on personal recognizance; Status conference set for 9/14 at 3:30 pm
Name: Anthony R. Mariotto
Arrest location: Fort Pierce
Charges: Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Entering and Remaining in the Gallery of Congress; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Case Status: Arrested 1/22. Initial appearance held 1/29; Charged via criminal information 2/8. Arraigned 4/9 and pleaded not guilty to counts 1-5; Plea agreement entered 9/24 and pleaded guilty to count 5. Sentencing set for 12/17 at 9 am; Defendant remains on personal recognizance
Name: Felipe Marquez
Arrest location: Coral Springs
Charges: Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Entering and Remaining in Certain Rooms in the Capitol Building; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
Case Status: Arrested 1/15/21;Indicted 2/19/21; Arraigned 3/3/21 and pleaded not guilty to all counts; plea agreement entered 9/10/21 and pleaded guilty to count 3; Sentenced 12/10 to 18 months probation and $500 restitution.
Name: Connie Meggs
Arrest location: Middle District
Charges: Conspiracy; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Destruction of Government Property and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaning in a Restricted Building or Grounds
Case Status: Charged via superseding indictment 2/19; Second superseding indictment issued 3/12; Third superseding indictment issued 3/31; Fourth superseding indictment issued 5/26; Fifth superseding indictment issued 8/4; Status conference held 8/10. Jury trials set for 1/31/22 at 10 am and 4/4/22 at 10 am; Defendant remains on personal recognizance
Name: Kelly Meggs
Arrest location: Middle District
Charges: Conspiracy; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Destruction of Government Property and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Tampering with Documents or Proceedings
Case Status: Charged via superseding indictment 2/19; Second superseding indictment 3/12; Third superseding indictment issued 3/31; Fourth superseding indictment issued 5/26; Arraigned 6/1 where she pleaded not guilty to all counts; Defendant remains on personal recognizance; Status conference set for 8/10 at 10 am
Name: David Moerschel
Arrest location: Fort Myers
Charges: Conspiracy; Obstruction of Justice/Congress; Unlawful Entry into Restricted Buildings or Grounds
Case Status: Arrested 7/2
Name: Corinne Montoni
Arrest location: Lakeland
Charges: Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Entering and Remaining; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building; Aiding and abetting the commission of these offenses against the United States
Case Status: Arrested 3/9; Initial appearance held 3/15; Status hearing continued to 9/10 at 1 pm
Name: Jonathan J Munafo
Arrest location: Orlando
Charges: Forcibly Assaulting, Resisting, Opposing, Impeding or Interfering with Officer of U.S. Government; Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority; Engaging in Disorderly Conduct on Restricted Gounds with Intent to Disrupt Official Functions; Engaging in an Act of Physical Violence against Person/Property on Restricted Grounds and While Using a Dangerous Weapon; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
Case Status: Arrested 4/23/21; Initial appearance held 4/26/21; Indicted 4/28/21; Arraigned 5/11/21 and pleaded not guilty to all counts; Remains committed; Joint status report due by 9/10
Name: John Maron Nassif
Arrest location: Chuluota
Charges: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
Case Status: Nassif was arrested on 5/10/21 and had his initial appearance in court the same afternoon
Name: Timothy Earl O'Malley
Arrest location: Pensacola
Charges: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
Case Status: Arrested 6/30/21; Initial appearance held 7/6/21; Information filed 12/1/2021; Plea agreement entered 12/15/2021 and pleaded guilty to count 4; Sentencing on 3/10/2022 at 10 am.
Name: Grady Douglas Owens
Arrest location: Winter Park
Charges: Civil Disorder; Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon, Inflicting Bodily Injury; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Using and Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Resulting in Significant Bodily Injury; Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Using and Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Resulting in Significant Bodily Injury; Impeding Passage Through the Capitol Grounds or Buildings; Acts of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings
Case Status: Arrested on 4/1/21; He had his initial appearance the same afternoon in Orlando; Owens was indicted by a federal jury in the District of Columbia on April 7; Owens pleaded not guilty to counts 1-6 on 4/7/21; Released on conditions 5/28/21; Next status conference set for 10/15/21 at 10:45 a.m.
Name: Robert Scott Palmer
Arrest location: Tampa
Charges: Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon; Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder; Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority
Case Status: Arrested 3/17; initial appearance held 3/23/21; Indicted 4/28/21 and arraignment held 5/5 where Palmer pleaded not guilty to all counts; Plea agreement entered 10/4 and pleaded guilty to count 3;Sentencing set for 12/17/2021 at 12:30 pm; Defendant remains committed; Defendant remains on personal recognizance bond.
Name: Michael Perkins
Arrest location: Plant City
Charges: Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers or Employees; Aiding and Abetting; Theft of Government Property; Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
Case Status: Arrested 6/30
Name: Rachael Lynn Pert
Arrest location: Jacksonville
Charges: Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Case Status: Arrested 1/26 and initial appearance held the same day; Indicted 2/9; Arraigned and pleaded not guilty to all counts on 4/8; Plea agreement entered 10/4 and pleaded guilty to count 2; Sentencing set for 12/20 at 11 am
Name: Olivia Michelle Pollock
Arrest location: Florida
Charges: Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers or Employees; Theft of Government Property; Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
Case Status: Arrested 6/30
Name: Paul Rae
Arrest location: Seminole
Charges: Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building; Entering and Remaining in the Gallery of Congress; Civil Disorder; Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers; Theft of Government Property
Case Status: Arrested 3/24; Indicted 5/26/21; Superseding indictment filed 7/7/21; Arraigned 8/5 and pleaded not guilty to all counts; Status conference set for 10/1 at 3:30 pm; Defendant remains on personal recognizance
Name: Kenneth John Reda
Arrest location: Melbourne
Charges: Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds' Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct on Capitol Grounds; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Case Status: Arrested 7/5 and initial appearance held the same afternoon; Charged via criminal information 7/7. Arraigned 7/12 and pleaded not guilty to all counts; Plea agreement entered 11/4 and pleaded guilty to count 4' Sentencing set for 2/9/2022 at 2 pm; Defendant remains on personal recognizance
Name: Jeffrey Register
Arrest location: Jacksonville
Charges: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority; Knowingly Engaging in Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in any Restricted Building or Grounds; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
Case Status: Arrested and initial appearance 4/27/21; Charged via criminal information 5/10/21. Arraigned 5/18/21 and pleaded not guilty to counts 1-4; Plea agreement hearing held on 10/14/21 where he pleaded guilty to Count 4; Defendant remains on personal recognizance. Sentencing set for 1/11/22 at 2 pm.
Name: William Rogan Reid
Arrest location: Davie
Charges: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
Case Status: Arrested 4/1; Initial appearance held 4/2; Reid was indicted on 4/23 and remains detained; Status conference set for 9/9/21 at 11 a.m.
Name: Jesus Rivera
Arrest location: Northern District
Charges: Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Case Status: Arrested 1/20/21 and initial appearance held the same day; Information filed 2/1/2021.
Name: Moises Romero
Arrest location: Cooper City
Charges: Civil Disorder; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disruptive or Disorderly Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Case Status: Arrested 10/7
Name: Anthony Sargent
Arrest location: Saint Augustine
Charges: Destruction of Government Property; Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Engaging in Physical Violence in any Restricted Building or Grounds; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds; Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings
Case Status: Arrested 9/21; Initial appearance 9/24.
Name: Daniel Lyons Scott
Arrest location: Englewood
Charges: Knowingly Entering and Disorderly Conduct in any Restricted Building or Grounds; Knowingly Engaging in Act of Physical Violence in any Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct and Act of Physical Violence on Capitol Grounds; Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder; Obstruction of Justice/Congress; Assault on a federal officer with physical contact and intent to commit another felony
Case Status: Arrested 5/20; Initial appearance 5/28; Status hearing continued to 9/24 at 1 pm; Defendent remains on personal recognizance bond.
Name: Audrey Ann Southard-Rumsey
Arrest location: Spring Hill
Charges: Assault on a Federal Officer or Employee; Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder; Obstruction of Justice/Congress; Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Knowingly Engages in any act of Physical Violence Against any Person or Property in any Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building Engaging in an Act of Physical Violence in the; Grounds or any of the Capitol Buildings
Case Status: Arrested 6/2; Indicted 6/4; Superseding indictment filed 11/17/2021.
Name: Michael Stepakoff
Arrest location: Palm Harbor
Charges: Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Case Status: Arrested 1/29 and initial appearance held the same day; Charged via information on 2/9 and arraigned 3/2; Stepakoff pleaded not guilty to all counts; Plea agreement entered 9/24 and pleaded guilty to count 4; Sentencing set for 1/20/2022 at 11 am; Defendant remains on personal recognizance.
Name: Tristan Chandler Stevens
Arrest location: Pensacola
Charges: Assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees; Civil disorder; Restricted Building or Grounds; Violent Entry or Disorderly Co
Case Status: Stevens was arrested on 2/5/21; Charged via superseding indictment on 3/3 and arraigned on 3/12; Stevens pleaded not guilty to all counts; Status conference set for 9/20/21 at 2 pm; Defendant remains on personal recognizance
Name: Kevin A. Tuck
Arrest location: Windermere
Charges: Obstruction of an Official Proceeding, Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Entering and Remaining in the Gallery of Congress; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Case Status: Charged via superseding indictment filed 7/7; Arrested 7/15; Arraigned 7/22 and pleaded not guilty as to all counts; Status hearing set 10/1/21 at 3:30 pm; Defendant remains on personal recognizance
Name: Nathaniel A. Tuck
Arrest location: Orlando
Charges: Obstruction of an Official Proceeding, Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building; Civil Disorder
Case Status: Charged via superseding indictment filed 7/7; Arrested 7/15; Arraigned 7/22; Defendant entered a plea of not guilty as to all counts; Status hearing set for 10/1/21 at 3:30 pm; Defendant remains on personal recognizance bond.
Name: Louis Valentin
Arrest location: Civil Disorder; Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers using a Dangerous Weapon and Inflicting Bodily Injury on Certain Officers; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Charges: Hollywood
Case Status: Arrested 11/10/2021; Indicted 12/1/2021
Name: Bradley Weeks
Arrest location: Macclenny
Charges: Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Case Status Arrested 1/21/21 in the Middle District of Florida. Initial appearance 1/21/21 at 3:00pm; Released on conditions; Virtual hearing set for 1/26/21 at 1:00pm in federal court in the District of Columbia; Indicted 3/24. Arraignment set for 5/28/21 at 2 pm
Name: Andrew Williams
Arrest location: Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building
Charges: Orlando
Case Status: Arrested 1/12; Charged via criminal information 1/12; Initial appearance and arraignment held 1/22. Williams pleaded not guilty to all counts; Plea agreement entered 11/2 and pleaded guilty to count 1s; Sentencing set for 1/20/2022. Defendant remains on personal recognizance
Name: Dana Joe Winn
Arrest location: Jacksonville
Charges: Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Case Status: Arrested 1/26/21; Initial appearance 1/26/21; Released on Conditions; Indicted 2/19 and arraigned on 4/8 and pleaded not guilty to all counts; Plea agreement entered 10/4 and pleaded guilty to count 2. Sentencing set for 12/20 at 11 am
Name: Christopher Worrell
Arrest location: Naples
Charges: Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds Using a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings; Civil Disorder; Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon
Case Status: Arrested on 3/12/2021;Indicted 4/9 and arraigned 4/15 where he pleaded not guilty to all counts; Defendant remains committed.
Name: Graydon Young
Arrest location: Middle District
Charges: Conspiracy; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Destruction of Government Property and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Tampering with Documents or Proceedings
Case Status: Arrested 2/15/21 in the Middle District of Florida; Charged via superseding indictment on 2/19/21 and was arraigned on 3/11/21 where he pleaded not guilty to counts 1-4 and 6; The defendant remains on PR/HISP; Plea hearing held 6/23 where the defendant pleaded guilty to counts 1 and 2 of the fourth superseding indictment