List | Here are the 76 Floridians charged in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, where they are now, status of cases

At least seven people from the First Coast are accused of participating in the deadly insurrection. Some remain behind bars, others are free and at least one is dead

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — One year ago, the nation held its breath as a mob broke into the United States Capitol and five people were killed.

The mob was attempting to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's legitimate election win. They weren't successful.

At least 76 Floridians - seven from the First Coast - are accused of participating in the deadly insurrection.

The following is a list of who they are, where they're from, what they're charged with and the status of their cases. The suspects' charging documents are also included.

Name: Howard Berton Adams

Arrest location: Edgewater

Charges: Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder; Obstruction of Justice/Congress; Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Disorderly conduct in restricted building or grounds; Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds; Parading or demonstrating in Capitol building

Case Status: Arrested 3/10/21. Initial appearance held 3/18/21; Indicted 5/14. Pleaded not guilty to all counts; Superseding indictment filed 12/1/2021; Defendant remains on personal recognizance.

Name: John Steven Anderson

Arrest location: St. Augustine

Charges: Civil Disorder; Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers; Theft of Government Property; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Impeding Ingress and Egress in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Impeding Passage Through the Capitol Grounds or Buildings

Case Status: Arrested on 2/25/2021; Initial appearance on 3/4/21; Indicted 3/12/21; Arraigned on 3/19/21 with pleas of not guilty to all counts; Status conference held on 5/28/21; Defendant is dead.

Name: Julio Baquero

Arrest location: Hollywood, Fla.

Charges: Civil Disorder; Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers using a Dangerous Weapon and Inflicting Bodily Injury on Certain Officers; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Case Status: Arrested 11/10/2021. Indicted 12/1/2021.

Name: Joseph Randall Biggs

Arrest location: Ormond Beach

Charges: Conspiracy; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Destruction of Government Property and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Case Status: Arrested 1/20/21 in the Middle District of Florida; Initial appearance 1/20/21 in the Middle District of Florida; Indicted 3/10 and arraigned 3/23 where he pleaded not guilty to counts 1-6; Defendant remains committed.

Name: Jeremy Brown

Arrest location: Tampa

Charges: Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; Knowingly and with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of government business or official functions; engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct in any restricted building or grounds

Case Status: Arrested 9/30.

Name: Jamie N. Buteau

Arrest location: Ocala

Charges: Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder; Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers or Employees; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Engaging in physical Violence in Restricted Building or on Restricted Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building; Engaging in Physical Violence on Capitol Grounds

Case Status: Arrested 6/23/21; Initial appearance 7/1/21; Defendant placed on personal recognizance. Status hearing set for 9/7/21 at 1 pm.

Name: Jennifer Peck Buteau

Arrest location: Ocala

Charges: Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Case Status: Arrested 6/23/21; Initial appearance 7/1/21; Defendant placed on personal recognizance. Status hearing set for 9/7/21 at 1 pm.

Name: Jonathan Daniel Carlton

Arrest location: Jacksonville

Charges: Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Case Status: Arrested on 3/11/21; Initial appearance 3/17/21; Indicted 3/24/21; Arraigned 5/28/21 where he pleaded not guilty to all counts; Status conference held on 7/29/21; Defendant remains on personal recognizance; Status conference set for 10/6/21 at 11 am

Name: Julio Cesar Chang

Arrest location: Miami

Charges: Entering or Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restrictive Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Case Status: Arrested 10/19/2021; Information filed 12/1/2021

Name: Jason Michael Comeau

Arrest location: Port Charlotte

Charges: Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restrictive Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Case Status: Arrested 10/14; information filed 10/15

Name: Matthew Council

Arrest location: Riverview

Charges: Civil Disorder; Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Case Status: Arrested 1/14/21 in the Middle District of Florida; Initial Appearance 1/14/21 in the Middle District of Florida; Indicted 3/10; Arraigned 4/8 where he pleaded not guilty to all counts; Released on personal recognizance bond. Status conference set for 8/27/21 10 am.

Name: Michael Thomas Curzio

Arrest location: Summerfield

Charges: Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Case Status: Arrested 1/14; Charged via criminal information 1/15; Initial appearance and arraignment held 2/4/21; Pleaded not guilty to counts 1-4; Plea agreement hearing held 7/12. Curzio pleaded guilty to count 4; Sentencing held 7/12; Curzio was sentenced to six months incarceration and $500 in restitution; Defendant remains committed

Name: James Varnell Cusick Jr.

Arrest location: Melbourne

Charges: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Case Status: Arrested 6/24; Initial appearance held the same afternoon; Charged via criminal information 6/29; Status conference set for 9/28 at 2:30 pm.

Name: Casey Cusick

Arrest location: Palm Bay

Charges: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Case Status: Arrested 6/24; Initial appearance held the same afternoon; Charged via criminal information 6/29; Arraigned 6/30 and pleaded not guilty to all counts; Defendant remains on personal recognizance; Status conference set for 9/9 at 2 pm

Name: Jason Dolan

Arrest location: Wellington

Charges: Conspiracy; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Destruction of Government Property and Aiding and Abetting; Restricted Building or Grounds; Civil Disorder and Aiding and Abetting

Case Status: Charged via fourth superseding indictment 5/26; Arrested 5/27/21; Fifth superseding indictment issued 8/4; Pleaded agreement entered 9/15; Pleaded guilty to counts 1 and 2; Sentencing date TBD

Name: Joshua Christopher Doolin

Arrest location: Lakeland

Charges: Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers or Employees; Aiding and Abetting; Theft of Government Property; Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Case Status: Arrested 6/30; Indicted 7/1; Arraigned and pleaded not guilty to all counts on 7/8; Status conference set for 9/28 at 3 pm.

Name: Robert Flynt Fairchild Jr.

Arrest location: Florida

Charges: Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Engaging in Physical Violence in the Ground or Capitol Building; Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers; Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder; Obstructing or Impeding Official Proceeding

Case Status: Arrested 8/27

Name: Gabriel Augustin Garcia

Arrest location: Miami

Charges: Civil Disorder; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Case Status: Arrested 1/19/21; Indicted 2/17/2021; Arraigned 3/30 and pleaded not guilty to all counts; Superseding indictment filed 11/10/2021.

Name: Mitchell Todd Gardner II

Arrest location: Tampa

Charges:

Destruction of Government Property; Obstruct, Influence or Impede any Official Proceeding or Attempt to do so; Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority; Engages in Disruptive Conduct with Intent to Disrupt Ordinary Government Business; Utter Loud, Threatening or Abusive Language, or Engage in Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct; Parade, Demonstrate or Picket Inside the Capitol Building

Case Status: Arrested 6/25 and initial appearance held 6/28; Indicted 10/8/2021

Name: Daniel Paul Gray

Arrest location: Jacksonville

Charges: Obstruction of Justice/Congress; Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building of Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Knowingly Engaging in Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Engaging in Acts of Physical Violence Against any Person or Property in any Restricted Building; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds; Engaging in an Act of Physical Violence in the Grounds of any of the Capitol Buildings; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building; Forcibly Assault, Resist, Oppose, Impede, Intimidate or; Interfere with a Designated Person While that Person is Engaged in the Performance of Official Duties; Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder

Case Status: Arrested 5/18/21; Initial appearance 5/19/21; Indictment held on 7/28/21. Arraigned on 8/2/21 where he pleaded not guilty to all counts; Status conference set for 10/6/21 at 9:30 am. Defendant remains on personal recognizance

Name: Andrew Griswold

Arrest location: Pensacola

Charges: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds; Obstruction of Justice/Congress; Knowingly Engaging in Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in Restricted Building

Case Status: Arrested on 3/5/2021; Initial appearance held 3/10; Indicted 7/9; Arraigned 7/19 and pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Name: Joseph Hackett

Arrest location: Sarasota

Charges: Conspiracy; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Destruction of Government Property and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Case Status: Charged via fourth superseding indictment 5/26; Arrested 5/28; Arraigned 6/24 and pleaded not guilty to all counts; Charged via fifth superseding indictment 8/4; Status conference held 8/10; Defendant remains in High Intensity Supervision Program.

Name: Kenneth Harrelson

Arrest location: Titusville

Charges: Conspiracy; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Destruction of Government Property and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Tampering with Documents or Proceedings

Case Status: Arrested 3/10/21; Charged via second superseding indictment 3/12/21; Third superseding indictment issued 3/31/21; Fourth superseding indictment issued 5/26/21; Fifth superseding indictment issued 8/4; Status conference held 8/10; Jury trials set for 1/31/22 at 10 am and 4/4/22 at 10 am; Defendant remains in custody

Name: Richard L. Harris

Arrest location:

Charges: Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building; Disorderly and Distruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Case Status: Arrested 3/5/21; Initial appearance held 4/21/21; Indicted 3/5/2021

Name: Paul Allard Hodgekins

Arrest location: Tampa

Charges: Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Case Status: Arrested 2/16; Initial appearance held 2/24; Indicted 3/5 and arraigned 3/11 where he pleaded not guilty to all counts; Plea agreement hearing held 6/2 where he pleaded guilty to count 1 of the indictment; Sentenced 7/19 to 8 months incarceration followed by 2 years supervised release

Name: Paul Dillon Homol

Arrest location: Cocoa Beach

Charges: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds; Obstruction of Justice/Congress

Case Status: Arrested 3/16; Initial appearance held 4/28; Status hearing continued to 8/24 at 1 pm.

Name: Adam Avery Honeycutt

Arrest location: Middle District

Charges: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Case Status: Arrested 2/11; Status hearing continued to 9/30 at 1 pm

Name: Arthur Jackman

Arrest location: Orlando

Charges: Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority and Engage in Disruptive and Disorderly Conduct

Case Status: Arrested 3/30/21; Initial appearance held 4/28/21; Indicted 5/26/21; Arraigned 6/8/21 where he pleaded not guilty to counts 1-6.; Superseding indictment issued on 7/7/21. Arraigned 8/5 and pleaded not guilty to all counts; Status conference set for 10/1 at 3:30 pm; Defendant remains on personal recognizance

Name: Adam Johnson

Arrest location: Parrish

Charges: One count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; one count of theft of government property; and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

Case Status: Arrested 1/8/21; Plea agreement entered 11/22/21 and pleaded guilty to count 1 of the information; Sentencing set for 2/25/2022 at 9:30 am. Defendant remains on personal recognizance

Name: Kenneth Kelly

Arrest location: Ocala

Charges: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Case Status: Arrested 4/23/2; Charged via criminal information 4/28/21; Arraigned 5/5/21 where he pleaded not guilty to all counts; Plea agreement entered 9/17 and pleaded guilty to count 4. Sentencing set for 1/14/2022 at 10 am; Defendant remains on personal recognizance.

Name: Nicholes J. Lentz

Arrest location: West Palm Beach

Charges: Restricted building or grounds; Disruptive and disorderly conduct on restricted grounds

Case Status: Arrested 2/19; Initial appearance held 2/26; Status hearing continued to 10/21 at 1 pm; Defendant remains on personal recognizance.

Name: David John Lesperance

Arrest location: Melbourne

Charges: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Case Status: Arrested 6/24 and initial appearance held the same afternoon; Charged via criminal information on 6/29. Arraigned 6/30 and pleaded not guilty to all counts; Status hearing set for 9/23 at 1 pm; Defendant remains on personal recognizance

Name: Steve Omar Maldonado

Arrest location: Orlando

Charges: Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Entering and Remaining in the Gallery of Congress; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Case Status: Arrested 2/10 and initial appearance held 2/12; Indicted 3/3; Arraigned 3/15 where he pleaded not guilty to counts 1-6; Defendant remains on personal recognizance; Status conference set for 9/14 at 3:30 pm

Name: Anthony R. Mariotto

Arrest location: Fort Pierce

Charges: Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Entering and Remaining in the Gallery of Congress; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Case Status: Arrested 1/22. Initial appearance held 1/29; Charged via criminal information 2/8. Arraigned 4/9 and pleaded not guilty to counts 1-5; Plea agreement entered 9/24 and pleaded guilty to count 5. Sentencing set for 12/17 at 9 am; Defendant remains on personal recognizance

Name: Felipe Marquez

Arrest location: Coral Springs

Charges: Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Entering and Remaining in Certain Rooms in the Capitol Building; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Case Status: Arrested 1/15/21;Indicted 2/19/21; Arraigned 3/3/21 and pleaded not guilty to all counts; plea agreement entered 9/10/21 and pleaded guilty to count 3; Sentenced 12/10 to 18 months probation and $500 restitution.

Name: Connie Meggs

Arrest location: Middle District

Charges: Conspiracy; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Destruction of Government Property and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaning in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Case Status: Charged via superseding indictment 2/19; Second superseding indictment issued 3/12; Third superseding indictment issued 3/31; Fourth superseding indictment issued 5/26; Fifth superseding indictment issued 8/4; Status conference held 8/10. Jury trials set for 1/31/22 at 10 am and 4/4/22 at 10 am; Defendant remains on personal recognizance

Name: Kelly Meggs

Arrest location: Middle District

Charges: Conspiracy; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Destruction of Government Property and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Tampering with Documents or Proceedings

Case Status: Charged via superseding indictment 2/19; Second superseding indictment 3/12; Third superseding indictment issued 3/31; Fourth superseding indictment issued 5/26; Arraigned 6/1 where she pleaded not guilty to all counts; Defendant remains on personal recognizance; Status conference set for 8/10 at 10 am

Name: David Moerschel

Arrest location: Fort Myers

Charges: Conspiracy; Obstruction of Justice/Congress; Unlawful Entry into Restricted Buildings or Grounds

Case Status: Arrested 7/2

Name: Corinne Montoni

Arrest location: Lakeland

Charges: Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Entering and Remaining; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building; Aiding and abetting the commission of these offenses against the United States

Case Status: Arrested 3/9; Initial appearance held 3/15; Status hearing continued to 9/10 at 1 pm

Name: Jonathan J Munafo

Arrest location: Orlando

Charges: Forcibly Assaulting, Resisting, Opposing, Impeding or Interfering with Officer of U.S. Government; Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority; Engaging in Disorderly Conduct on Restricted Gounds with Intent to Disrupt Official Functions; Engaging in an Act of Physical Violence against Person/Property on Restricted Grounds and While Using a Dangerous Weapon; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Case Status: Arrested 4/23/21; Initial appearance held 4/26/21; Indicted 4/28/21; Arraigned 5/11/21 and pleaded not guilty to all counts; Remains committed; Joint status report due by 9/10

Name: John Maron Nassif

Arrest location: Chuluota

Charges: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Case Status: Nassif was arrested on 5/10/21 and had his initial appearance in court the same afternoon

Name: Timothy Earl O'Malley

Arrest location: Pensacola

Charges: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Case Status: Arrested 6/30/21; Initial appearance held 7/6/21; Information filed 12/1/2021; Plea agreement entered 12/15/2021 and pleaded guilty to count 4; Sentencing on 3/10/2022 at 10 am.

Name: Grady Douglas Owens

Arrest location: Winter Park

Charges: Civil Disorder; Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon, Inflicting Bodily Injury; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Using and Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Resulting in Significant Bodily Injury; Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Using and Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Resulting in Significant Bodily Injury; Impeding Passage Through the Capitol Grounds or Buildings; Acts of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings

Case Status: Arrested on 4/1/21; He had his initial appearance the same afternoon in Orlando; Owens was indicted by a federal jury in the District of Columbia on April 7; Owens pleaded not guilty to counts 1-6 on 4/7/21; Released on conditions 5/28/21; Next status conference set for 10/15/21 at 10:45 a.m.

Name: Robert Scott Palmer

Arrest location: Tampa

Charges: Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon; Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder; Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Case Status: Arrested 3/17; initial appearance held 3/23/21; Indicted 4/28/21 and arraignment held 5/5 where Palmer pleaded not guilty to all counts; Plea agreement entered 10/4 and pleaded guilty to count 3;Sentencing set for 12/17/2021 at 12:30 pm; Defendant remains committed; Defendant remains on personal recognizance bond.

Name: Michael Perkins

Arrest location: Plant City

Charges: Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers or Employees; Aiding and Abetting; Theft of Government Property; Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Case Status: Arrested 6/30

Name: Rachael Lynn Pert

Arrest location: Jacksonville

Charges: Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Case Status: Arrested 1/26 and initial appearance held the same day; Indicted 2/9; Arraigned and pleaded not guilty to all counts on 4/8; Plea agreement entered 10/4 and pleaded guilty to count 2; Sentencing set for 12/20 at 11 am

Name: Olivia Michelle Pollock

Arrest location: Florida

Charges: Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers or Employees; Theft of Government Property; Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Case Status: Arrested 6/30

Name: Paul Rae

Arrest location: Seminole

Charges: Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building; Entering and Remaining in the Gallery of Congress; Civil Disorder; Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers; Theft of Government Property

Case Status: Arrested 3/24; Indicted 5/26/21; Superseding indictment filed 7/7/21; Arraigned 8/5 and pleaded not guilty to all counts; Status conference set for 10/1 at 3:30 pm; Defendant remains on personal recognizance

Name: Kenneth John Reda

Arrest location: Melbourne

Charges: Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds' Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct on Capitol Grounds; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Case Status: Arrested 7/5 and initial appearance held the same afternoon; Charged via criminal information 7/7. Arraigned 7/12 and pleaded not guilty to all counts; Plea agreement entered 11/4 and pleaded guilty to count 4' Sentencing set for 2/9/2022 at 2 pm; Defendant remains on personal recognizance

Name: Jeffrey Register

Arrest location: Jacksonville

Charges: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority; Knowingly Engaging in Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in any Restricted Building or Grounds; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Case Status: Arrested and initial appearance 4/27/21; Charged via criminal information 5/10/21. Arraigned 5/18/21 and pleaded not guilty to counts 1-4; Plea agreement hearing held on 10/14/21 where he pleaded guilty to Count 4; Defendant remains on personal recognizance. Sentencing set for 1/11/22 at 2 pm.

Name: William Rogan Reid

Arrest location: Davie

Charges: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Case Status: Arrested 4/1; Initial appearance held 4/2; Reid was indicted on 4/23 and remains detained; Status conference set for 9/9/21 at 11 a.m.

Name: Jesus Rivera

Arrest location: Northern District

Charges: Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Case Status: Arrested 1/20/21 and initial appearance held the same day; Information filed 2/1/2021.

Name: Moises Romero

Arrest location: Cooper City

Charges: Civil Disorder; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disruptive or Disorderly Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Case Status: Arrested 10/7

Name: Anthony Sargent

Arrest location: Saint Augustine

Charges: Destruction of Government Property; Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Engaging in Physical Violence in any Restricted Building or Grounds; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds; Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings

Case Status: Arrested 9/21; Initial appearance 9/24.

Name: Daniel Lyons Scott

Arrest location: Englewood

Charges: Knowingly Entering and Disorderly Conduct in any Restricted Building or Grounds; Knowingly Engaging in Act of Physical Violence in any Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct and Act of Physical Violence on Capitol Grounds; Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder; Obstruction of Justice/Congress; Assault on a federal officer with physical contact and intent to commit another felony

Case Status: Arrested 5/20; Initial appearance 5/28; Status hearing continued to 9/24 at 1 pm; Defendent remains on personal recognizance bond.

Name: Audrey Ann Southard-Rumsey

Arrest location: Spring Hill

Charges: Assault on a Federal Officer or Employee; Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder; Obstruction of Justice/Congress; Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Knowingly Engages in any act of Physical Violence Against any Person or Property in any Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building Engaging in an Act of Physical Violence in the; Grounds or any of the Capitol Buildings

Case Status: Arrested 6/2; Indicted 6/4; Superseding indictment filed 11/17/2021.

Name: Michael Stepakoff

Arrest location: Palm Harbor

Charges: Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Case Status: Arrested 1/29 and initial appearance held the same day; Charged via information on 2/9 and arraigned 3/2; Stepakoff pleaded not guilty to all counts; Plea agreement entered 9/24 and pleaded guilty to count 4; Sentencing set for 1/20/2022 at 11 am; Defendant remains on personal recognizance.

Name: Tristan Chandler Stevens

Arrest location: Pensacola

Charges: Assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees; Civil disorder; Restricted Building or Grounds; Violent Entry or Disorderly Co

Case Status: Stevens was arrested on 2/5/21; Charged via superseding indictment on 3/3 and arraigned on 3/12; Stevens pleaded not guilty to all counts; Status conference set for 9/20/21 at 2 pm; Defendant remains on personal recognizance

Name: Kevin A. Tuck

Arrest location: Windermere

Charges: Obstruction of an Official Proceeding, Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Entering and Remaining in the Gallery of Congress; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Case Status: Charged via superseding indictment filed 7/7; Arrested 7/15; Arraigned 7/22 and pleaded not guilty as to all counts; Status hearing set 10/1/21 at 3:30 pm; Defendant remains on personal recognizance

Name: Nathaniel A. Tuck

Arrest location: Orlando

Charges: Obstruction of an Official Proceeding, Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building; Civil Disorder

Case Status: Charged via superseding indictment filed 7/7; Arrested 7/15; Arraigned 7/22; Defendant entered a plea of not guilty as to all counts; Status hearing set for 10/1/21 at 3:30 pm; Defendant remains on personal recognizance bond.

Name: Louis Valentin

Arrest location: Civil Disorder; Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers using a Dangerous Weapon and Inflicting Bodily Injury on Certain Officers; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Charges: Hollywood

Case Status: Arrested 11/10/2021; Indicted 12/1/2021

Name: Bradley Weeks

Arrest location: Macclenny

Charges: Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Case Status Arrested 1/21/21 in the Middle District of Florida. Initial appearance 1/21/21 at 3:00pm; Released on conditions; Virtual hearing set for 1/26/21 at 1:00pm in federal court in the District of Columbia; Indicted 3/24. Arraignment set for 5/28/21 at 2 pm

Name: Andrew Williams

Arrest location: Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building

Charges: Orlando

Case Status: Arrested 1/12; Charged via criminal information 1/12; Initial appearance and arraignment held 1/22. Williams pleaded not guilty to all counts; Plea agreement entered 11/2 and pleaded guilty to count 1s; Sentencing set for 1/20/2022. Defendant remains on personal recognizance

Name: Dana Joe Winn

Arrest location: Jacksonville

Charges: Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Case Status: Arrested 1/26/21; Initial appearance 1/26/21; Released on Conditions; Indicted 2/19 and arraigned on 4/8 and pleaded not guilty to all counts; Plea agreement entered 10/4 and pleaded guilty to count 2. Sentencing set for 12/20 at 11 am

Name: Christopher Worrell

Arrest location: Naples

Charges: Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds Using a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings; Civil Disorder; Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon

Case Status: Arrested on 3/12/2021;Indicted 4/9 and arraigned 4/15 where he pleaded not guilty to all counts; Defendant remains committed.

Name: Graydon Young

Arrest location: Middle District

Charges: Conspiracy; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Destruction of Government Property and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Tampering with Documents or Proceedings

Case Status: Arrested 2/15/21 in the Middle District of Florida; Charged via superseding indictment on 2/19/21 and was arraigned on 3/11/21 where he pleaded not guilty to counts 1-4 and 6; The defendant remains on PR/HISP; Plea hearing held 6/23 where the defendant pleaded guilty to counts 1 and 2 of the fourth superseding indictment

