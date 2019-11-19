A scuffle inside a bar in Lake City led to one office being punched in the face and two arrests.

According to the Lake City Police Department, on Saturday officers responded to a report of a fight at the Tavern located on North Marion Avenue.

Upon arrival, police observed multiple people involved in a fight. After several verbal commands had no impact, the officer sprayed them with pepper spray in an attempt to stop the fight.

One of the individuals allegedly turned on the officer, pushing him against the wall and punched him in the face with a closed fist.

The officer attempted to taser the offender which was unsuccessful. The suspect ran out the front door of the bar.

Thomas J. Dejesus, 26, was later apprehended and taken into custody after a brief foot chase by the officer and an off duty Florida Department of Law Enforcement Officer who was in the area.

Later on, police say a woman showed up and began a verbal argument with Dejesus, who was handcuffed and sitting next to the officer’s patrol car.

After several warnings to cease her actions and leave the area, Lucy Sky Carryer, 24, was also arrested.

Dejesus was charged with battery on an officer, disorderly conduct, resisting officer with violence.

Carryer was charged with resisting an officer without violence.