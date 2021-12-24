Jacksonville police looking for person in connection to auto burglary, credit card fraud

During the reported incident, JSO says several items were taken from inside a vehicle, including credit cards.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged auto burglary that occurred in Northeast Jacksonville.

JSO says the crime occurred in the area of Cedar Point Road and New Berlin Road. During the reported incident, JSO says several items were taken from inside a vehicle, including credit cards.

Following the auto burglary, police say the person pictured below fraudulently used the reported stolen credit cards at a local business.

Anyone who may know the identity of this subject is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSO at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.