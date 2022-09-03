'God took him too soon': 17-year-old Kaleb Floyd killed in shooting near First Coast High School

“We want justice for Kaleb. It's just a senseless tragedy. The violence happening in our community is very disturbing and alarming," the teen's uncle said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kaleb Floyd was only 17 years old and still had his whole life ahead of him. He was the Jacksonville student who was killed in Tuesday's shooting on the Northside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says Kaleb died at the scene and four others were hospitalized after the incident that happened near First Coast High School.

“Devastation, you know, you see it time and time again," Joy Herring, Kaleb’s aunt said. "And, I think sometimes we almost become desensitized.”

Joy Herring never imagined her 17-year-old nephew would be a victim of a local shooting like the ones she’s seen on TV.

“We want justice for Kaleb," Robert Herring II, Kaleb's uncle said. "You know, it's just a senseless tragedy. The violence happening in our community is very disturbing and alarming."

Robert Herring II says Kaleb leaves behind his parents and sisters who he loved so dearly.

“Kaleb was the type of person that would light a room up," his aunt said. "He was so independent and dependable. And, I know he had great desire to go into logistics…he had a dream.”

As of Wednesday, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been named in the shooting.

The Herrings say Kaleb’s family needs answers.

“We are just begging the community that if they know something, to say something. So, that if one less parent would have to go through the heartbreak that we're seeing our family go through, than it would be worth it," Joy Herring said.

"More importantly, we want change. And I think that's the biggest thing our family is praying for is change, figuring out a different way to solve our problems.Gun violence is something that we're just kind of tired of seeing it. And, so we hope and pray that the community will band with us together and pray for, you know, peace, and to remove this kind of violence," Robert Herring added.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help support Kaleb’s family past the burial expenses as they come to grips with this new normal without their son and brother.

The victim of yesterday's shooting near First Coast High School was 17-year-old Kaleb Floyd, according to the family.



💔💔 @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/jlCyvUOYeE — Haley Harrison (@HaleyHarrisonTV) March 10, 2022