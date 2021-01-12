Here's the jury that will decide the fate of accused murderer Kimberly Kessler

On Tuesday, Kessler told the judge she wants new representation and listed several reasons why she wants to "fire" her court-appointed attorney.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A jury has been selected in the murder trial for Kimberly Kessler, the woman accused of killing her co-worker in 2018.

There are eight women and four men on the panel, including four people of color.

The alternate jurors include a white man and Black female.

Kessler is charged with murder in the disappearance of Nassau County mother and hairstylist Joleen Cummings. Cummings' body has never been found.

The judge denied her requests, saying that her claims are not factual, and telling her she has the right to represent herself.

She then began shouting "Jordan Beard is Joleen's cousin" and was removed from the court.

Leading up to the trial, Kessler's mental health has been an issue since her arrest. Many factors have played into this including a hunger strike, the alleged spreading and throwing of feces, screaming and multiple outbursts in court.

