Aiden Fucci's mother appears in court, trial delayed until May

Crystal Smith, Aiden Fucci's mother is charged with evidence tampering in the stabbing death of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Crystal Smith appeared in St. Johns County court on Wednesday morning ahead of her trial for evidence tampering in the murder of Tristyn Bailey. The appearance follows the defense's request for a continuance.

Smith's trial was delayed until May. Jury selection will begin on May 15 and trial will begin once the selection is finished. The court anticipates the trial lasting around two days.

Aiden Fucci's mother is charged with evidence tampering in the stabbing death of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey. Smith has pleaded not guilty. Deputies say surveillance video shows her washing blood out of her son’s jeans after he stabbed his classmate over 100 times.

According to deputies’ reports, when Smith was with Fucci in the Sheriff’s Office interrogation room, she advised him to “find his story and stick with it.”

Reports say she also “attempted to convince him” he was wearing khakis the night of the murder, rather than the allegedly bloody blue jeans.

The reports say Smith whispered the word “blood” to him as if to remind him the pants were not clean.

Fucci was booked into prison last month following an emotional sentencing hearing. The teen was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his classmate Tristyn Bailey.

Fucci was booked into the Suwannee Correctional Institution which is located at 5964 U.S. Highway 90 in Live Oak, Florida.

The life sentence came after the 16-year-old pleaded guilty to murder prior to jury selection in February.