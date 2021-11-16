JSO: Woman shot while driving in her vehicle on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway

The vehicle was hit multiple times on the left side of the vehicle, JSO said. One bullet struck the woman in the back.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A woman is recovering after she was shot driving in her vehicle on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway Tuesday night.

The victim told officers she was driving north on MLK when another vehicle, described as a dark-colored sedan, drove alongside and shot at her vehicle, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The victim pulled over while the sedan continued north on MLK. She eventually walked to Winthrop Street where she called police at around 7:15 p.m.

First responders took the woman to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The Violent Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit are investigating the shooting.

At this time, the northbound lanes of MLK at 8th St. are closed.