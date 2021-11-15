Two arrested in connection to deadly shooting on Jacksonville's Westside back in June

During the follow-up investigation, police say they learned that an altercation between several individuals that escalated into shots being fired.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people have been arrested in connection to an altercation that turned deadly back in June on Jacksonville's Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say on June 18, 2021, they responded to the 6500 block of Schindler Drive in reference to a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a 24-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshots wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he subsequently died as a result of the injuries sustained in the shooting, police say.

During the follow-up investigation, police say they learned that an altercation between several individuals that escalated into shots being fired and the victim being struck by gunfire.

As a result, JSO says two suspects were identified as taking part in the shooting leading to the death of the victim, Daishawn Fremell Gunn, 19, and Tywan Tyron Anderson, 19.