Crime

JSO searching for man connected to Westside home burglary, credit card fraud

He was seen driving a white car, police said
Credit: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a man believed to be connected to a home burglary on the Westside as well as credit card fraud. 

Several possessions were stolen from the inside of a residence at Fairfax Street and 12th Street West, police said. The victims credit card was one of the items stolen. 

The man in the photo then used the stolen credit card at a local business, officials believe. He reportedly arrived to the business in a white car, pictured below. 

Credit: JSO
If you have any information about the identity of the suspect, please call JSO at 904-630-0500. To leave an anonymous tip and possibly receive a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. 

Credit: JSO
JSO is searching for this man who is believed to be connected to a home burglary and credit card fraud.

