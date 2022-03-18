State agency investigating day care after director accused of slapping child to the ground in Brunswick

Investigators are working with local law enforcement. The communications officer says that investigations of this nature usually take around 30 days.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning is investigating a day care after the facility director was accused of slapping a child in the face, knocking her to the ground.

A communication officer with Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning says the agency launched an investigation Wednesday into The Kids Nest Learning Center located at 419 Benedict Road, Brunswick.

Glynn County Police arrested 49-year-old Manjeet Grant Tuesday.

An arrest report says police were called to The Kids Nest Learning Center after the child's mother, Shay Lee, called 911.

Lee said when she went to pick up her daughter, London, an administrator told her that Grant slapped London.

According to the police report, the incident happened around 10:30 a.m.

The report said the officer went inside the day care and spoke with Grant about what happened.

She told the officer, "I made a mistake," according to the report.

Grant told police she and the child were sitting on the ground and the child kicked her shoes off. Grant said she then hit the child on the foot, the report said.

The officer then interviewed a teacher at the day care, who told police that Grant slapped the child across the face, "knocking her to the ground.” She said that she helped the child to her feet and checked her for injuries, which the child did not appear to have.

Grant only admitted to hitting the child on the foot.

Grant was searched, placed in handcuffs and placed in the backseat of the officer's patrol car. A release from the Glynn County Detention Center said Grant posted $1,256 bond Tuesday.