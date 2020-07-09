x
Crime

Man suffers life-threatening injury after shooting in Oak Hill area

JSO got a call about a shooting in the intersection of Norde Drive West and 103rd Street around 11:45 a.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A male is battling for his life Monday after he was shot in the Oak Hill area of Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

While en route, police learned that the victim transported himself to the hospital with at least one life-threatening gunshot wound.

Details of the shooting are unknown at this time.

Detectives with the Aggravated Battery Unit are now investigating.

